On The Debate: Jens Lehmann, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood
Last Updated: 13/08/18 10:59am
The Debate is back this week, with plenty on the agenda following the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
Our nightly discussion show on Sky Sports Premier League is on screens from Monday to Friday as regular and guest panellists from across Sky Sports and the footballing world cover the big talking points.
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Jehmann joins Laura Woods and Paul Merson on Monday, with Unai Emery's new Gunners side sure to be analysed.
The Debate
August 13, 2018, 10:00pm
Live on
Geoff Shreeves is in the hotseat on Tuesday, joined by Liam Rosenior and Steve McMahon, and chairs the discussion again on Wednesday when Craig Bellamy and Danny Higginbotham drop into the studio.
Kelly Cates is joined by Ian Wright and Joleon Lescott on Thursday, while David Prutton welcomes Tim Sherwood and Charlie Nicholas on Friday to look ahead to the next round of top-flight games.
This week's line-up
Monday: Laura Woods, Paul Merson, Jens Lehmann
Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Liam Rosenior, Steve McMahon
Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Craig Bellamy, Danny Higginbotham
Thursday: Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Joleon Lescott
Friday: David Prutton, Charlie Nicholas, Tim Sherwood
Watch The Debate from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and look out for a podcast from each show.
