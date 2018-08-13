Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

On The Debate: Jens Lehmann, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood

Watch from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Last Updated: 13/08/18 10:59am

The Debate is back this week, with plenty on the agenda following the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Our nightly discussion show on Sky Sports Premier League is on screens from Monday to Friday as regular and guest panellists from across Sky Sports and the footballing world cover the big talking points.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Jehmann joins Laura Woods and Paul Merson on Monday, with Unai Emery's new Gunners side sure to be analysed.

The Debate

August 13, 2018, 10:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
Former Arsenal goalkeeper and coach Jens Lehmann is a guest on The Debate
Former Arsenal goalkeeper and coach Jens Lehmann is a guest on The Debate

Geoff Shreeves is in the hotseat on Tuesday, joined by Liam Rosenior and Steve McMahon, and chairs the discussion again on Wednesday when Craig Bellamy and Danny Higginbotham drop into the studio.

Kelly Cates is joined by Ian Wright and Joleon Lescott on Thursday, while David Prutton welcomes Tim Sherwood and Charlie Nicholas on Friday to look ahead to the next round of top-flight games.

This week's line-up

Monday: Laura Woods, Paul Merson, Jens Lehmann

Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Liam Rosenior, Steve McMahon

Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Craig Bellamy, Danny Higginbotham

Thursday: Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Joleon Lescott

Friday: David Prutton, Charlie Nicholas, Tim Sherwood

Watch The Debate from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and look out for a podcast from each show.

Play Super 6

Will you be the next Super 6 millionaire? Enter your predictions to win Jeff's jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK