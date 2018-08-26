On The Debate this week: Neil Lennon, Ian Wright, Danny Higginbotham

The Debate is back on Sky Sports Premier League this week as more guests join us to discuss the hot football topics.

After Monday Night Football takes centre stage with Tottenham's trip to Manchester United, Geoff Shreeves gets the discussion underway on Tuesday alongside guests Neil Lennon and Danny Murphy.

The Debate Live on

Craig Bellamy and Mark Warbuton join Shreeves in the studio on Wednesday, while Kelly Cates chairs the chat on Thursday as Ian Wright and Danny Higginbotham drop in.

David Prutton will be joined by more guests on Friday to look ahead to the weekend's action.

This week's line-up

Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Danny Murphy, Neil Lennon

Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Craig Bellamy, Mark Warburton

Thursday: Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Danny Higginbotham

Friday: David Prutton and guests to be confirmed

Watch The Debate from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and look out for the podcast after each show to listen back.