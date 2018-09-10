LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Paul Merson and Alan Smith

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate podcast as Paul Merson and Alan Smith join Laura Woods.

The duo discussed the fall-out from an audio clip allegedly from Ireland defender Stephen Ward, which detailed the bust-up between assistant manager Roy Keane and players Jonathan Walters and Harry Arter.

They also looked back on Gareth Southgate's comments that his England players need more minutes in the Premier League, and discussed how this could be achieved.

In addition, Smith and Merson talked about the route from becoming a professional footballer to a pundit.

