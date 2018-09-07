Bosnia boss Robert Prosinecki expects win in Northern Ireland

Robert Prosinecki returns to Windsor park with his Bosnia side after suffering a 4-0 loss with Azerbaijan in 2016

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Robert Prosinecki is expecting a win when he comes back to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland.

The Croatian's last visit in Northern Ireland, a 4-0 thumping in favour of Michael O'Neill's side, came in the World Cup qualifiers in November 2016 when he was still the Azerbaijan manager.

Prosinecki returns to Windsor Park for their Nations League opener with a much stronger squad, boasting Roma star Edin Dzeko and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, having secured the Bosnia job in January.

"We know very well the Northern Ireland team because they have played with almost the same squad in three qualification rounds," he said.

"They are a really good team, but we have a good team with great players and we expect to win tomorrow."

Northern Ireland have changed a few key players since the 4-0 win against Prosinecki's Azerbaijan, with West Brom's Chris Brunt retiring from international duty.

Michael O'Neill has been in charge of the Northern Ireland national team since 2011

Northern Ireland manager O'Neill also remembers that game and will not be underestimating the Croatian's new side.

"We expect Prosinecki to have the same approach as he had with Azerbaijan but with better players," O'Neill said.

"We expect an open game, a tough game but with the preparation we've had we're ready for it."

Northern Ireland welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina at Windsor Park on Saturday at 2pm live on Sky Sports Football.