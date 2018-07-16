Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan avoids jail sentence after assaulting bouncer
Last Updated: 16/07/18 12:38pm
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has avoided a jail sentence after assaulting a bouncer at a city nightclub.
The 30-year-old had previously admitted spitting at Underground doorman Andrew MacLaughlan on May 14.
At Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday morning he was handed a community payback order and given a restriction of liberty order.
Sheriff John Rafferty told McGowan he had only "narrowly avoided" a custodial sentence.
The order means McGowan will be confined to his home between the hours of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7pm to 7am.
He is also required to pay £200 compensation to Mr MacLaughlan within 12 months.
Dundee said in a statement: "The club does not condone the behaviour which has led to this and we respect the decision made by the court.
"We will support Paul through this process."