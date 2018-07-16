Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan avoids jail sentence after assaulting bouncer

Dundee's Paul McGowan has been handed a community payback order and given a restriction of liberty order

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has avoided a jail sentence after assaulting a bouncer at a city nightclub.

The 30-year-old had previously admitted spitting at Underground doorman Andrew MacLaughlan on May 14.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday morning he was handed a community payback order and given a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff John Rafferty told McGowan he had only "narrowly avoided" a custodial sentence.

The order means McGowan will be confined to his home between the hours of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7pm to 7am.

He is also required to pay £200 compensation to Mr MacLaughlan within 12 months.

Dundee said in a statement: "The club does not condone the behaviour which has led to this and we respect the decision made by the court.

"We will support Paul through this process."