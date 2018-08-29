Kenny Miller joins Dundee on two-year deal

Kenny Miller left his role as player-manger of Livingston

Dundee have signed Kenny Miller on a two-year contract.

In August, Miller left his post as player-manager of Livingston just seven weeks after his appointment following a disagreement over his dual role at the club.

Livingston wanted the 38-year-old to become a full-time manager but Miller did not want to call time on his playing career.

The former Rangers striker has turned down advances from other clubs seeking out a reunion with his former Ibrox team-mate and the current manager of Dundee, Neil McCann.

"I'm really looking forward to getting my boots back on and hopefully being involved in the game on Saturday," Miller told Dee TV.

"I have a long-standing relationship with the manager, we go back to my first time at Rangers back in 2000 where the manager had been there a year before I had joined.

"We've always spoken since and he's somebody I really respect and I like the way his teams like to play.

"Overall the manager has had a huge impact on my decision to come to Dundee. There's not many teams who play the way Dundee do so I think it will really suit my game."

Miller has previously had spells with Hibernian, Rangers and Celtic in Scotland.

Dundee have lost their opening three games of the Scottish Premiership this term and sit bottom of the league.