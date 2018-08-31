Celtic's Calvin Miller seals loan move to Dundee along with Andy Boyle and Ryan Inniss

Calvin Miller has joined Dundee on loan

Dundee have bolstered their squad on deadline day with three loan signings, including Calvin Miller from Celtic.

Miller, who can play at left-back or in midfield, has been joined by two more defenders - Andy Boyle from Preston and Crystal Palace's Ryan Inniss.

The 20-year-old has featured four times in Celtic's first team, three of those outings coming last year as they secured another Scottish title - he was a regular for Scotland at U16 and U17 levels.

"I wanted to go on loan and get more game time and, the more I thought about it, this was the right place to come to," Miller told Dee TV. "I think I'll be able to show how good a player I am and be able to help the team."

Republic of Ireland defender Boyle has joined the club from Preston until January, having spent time on loan with Doncaster in 2017/18.

Dundee also beat the deadline to sign Inniss, who only made his senior Palace debut in the Carabao Cup against Swansea in midweek.

He had a spell on loan with Colchester United last season.

Meanwhile, Dundee have allowed centre-back Dan Jefferies to join Championship side Partick Thistle on loan until January.

Striker Cedwyn Scott has also left the club on loan, joining Berwick Rangers until January.

And defender Steven Caulker has departed Dens Park after exercising a release clause in his contract.