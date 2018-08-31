Celtic's Calvin Miller seals season-long loan move to Dundee

Calvin Miller has joined Dundee on loan

Dundee have bolstered their left-sided options with the signing of Celtic's Calvin Miller on loan until the end of the season.

Miller, who can play at left-back or in midfield, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday morning.

The 20-year-old has featured four times in Celtic's first team, three of those outings coming last year as they secured another Scottish title.

He was a regular for Scotland at U16 and U17 levels.

"I wanted to go on loan and get more game time and, the more I thought about it, this was the right place to come to," Miller told Dee TV.

"I think I'll be able to show how good a player I am and be able to help the team."

Meanwhile, Dundee have allowed centre-back Dan Jefferies to join Championship side Partick Thistle on loan until January.