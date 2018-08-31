Dundee News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Celtic's Calvin Miller seals season-long loan move to Dundee

Last Updated: 31/08/18 4:10pm

Calvin Miller has joined Dundee on loan
Calvin Miller has joined Dundee on loan

Dundee have bolstered their left-sided options with the signing of Celtic's Calvin Miller on loan until the end of the season.

Miller, who can play at left-back or in midfield, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday morning.

Celtic vs Rangers

September 2, 2018, 11:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The 20-year-old has featured four times in Celtic's first team, three of those outings coming last year as they secured another Scottish title.

He was a regular for Scotland at U16 and U17 levels.

"I wanted to go on loan and get more game time and, the more I thought about it, this was the right place to come to," Miller told Dee TV.

"I think I'll be able to show how good a player I am and be able to help the team."

Meanwhile, Dundee have allowed centre-back Dan Jefferies to join Championship side Partick Thistle on loan until January.

Super 6 lands again!

Jeff has given away £1.5m over the last week. Enter your predictions for Saturday here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK