Celtic's Calvin Miller seals season-long loan move to Dundee
Last Updated: 31/08/18 4:10pm
Dundee have bolstered their left-sided options with the signing of Celtic's Calvin Miller on loan until the end of the season.
Miller, who can play at left-back or in midfield, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday morning.
The 20-year-old has featured four times in Celtic's first team, three of those outings coming last year as they secured another Scottish title.
He was a regular for Scotland at U16 and U17 levels.
"I wanted to go on loan and get more game time and, the more I thought about it, this was the right place to come to," Miller told Dee TV.
"I think I'll be able to show how good a player I am and be able to help the team."
Meanwhile, Dundee have allowed centre-back Dan Jefferies to join Championship side Partick Thistle on loan until January.
