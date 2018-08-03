Phil Neville appoints Bev Priestman as England Women assistant coach

Phil Neville believes a settled coaching team can help England achieve success

Phil Neville has chosen Bev Priestman as his England Women assistant coach.

Priestman, born in County Durham, becomes No 2 after a spell with Canada, where she was assistant coach of the women's team and head coach of the U17s team.

Neville said: "I am really pleased that Bev has agreed to join us. She has a wealth of international football knowledge and vast tournament experience.

"From our conversations, I can already tell that she will bring a great deal to the role.

"I can't wait to get out on the pitch together and I know she will be welcomed fully by the players."

Priestman spent five years in Canada and served as an assistant with the women's senior side, who won Olympic bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Priestman said: "I am delighted and excited to move to my new position with the FA and the Lionesses.

Neville says they are fully focused on the World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Kazakhstan

"From the calibre of people involved, the investment and the general growth of the women's game in England, I genuinely believe we can get to number one and I look forward to supporting Phil and the team to do that with my international head and assistant coaching experiences."

The move finalises Neville's backroom staff, which also includes Geraint Twose and goalkeeping coach Mark Mason who have both already worked with Neville this year.

England's next game is a key World Cup qualifier against Wales on August 31 in Newport.

The FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, added: "When Phil arrived, we said we wanted to take our time to get the right staff in place and I think we have done just that.

"In particular, Bev is a very experienced English coach and it is clear that she shares Phil's hunger, drive and enthusiasm to do well."