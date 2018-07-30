Mansfield Town report alleged racist abuse towards Krystian Pearce

Mansfield boss David Flitcroft said Krystian Pearce was visibly upset during the game against Sheffield Wednesday

Mansfield have reported an allegation of racist abuse towards captain Krystian Pearce following the club's pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Stags have been in touch with both the Football Association and Nottinghamshire Police regarding an alleged incident.

The defender was replaced late on as the game ended with an ugly 22-man brawl.

The club said in a statement: "Mansfield Town Football Club can confirm that after its pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday July 24, the club has reported an allegation of racist abuse directed at its captain Krystian Pearce to both The Football Association and Nottinghamshire Police.

"The club has liaised with Kick It Out and will not be making any further comment until the investigations are concluded."

The allegation made by @mansfieldtownfc’s captain Krystian Pearce is extremely serious and we have offered our support to the club. It is vital that the incident is thoroughly investigated by the Police and @FA. https://t.co/dqvf63Vmsv — Kick It Out (@kickitout) July 30, 2018

A statement from Sheffield Wednesday read: "Sheffield Wednesday are aware of the very serious allegations made following the pre-season friendly with Mansfield Town.

"The club vehemently refutes any form of racist abuse on our part and will vigorously defend itself should the need arise.

"SWFC will make no further comment at this time."

Nottinghamshire Police say enquiries are ongoing.

After the game, Mansfield boss David Flitcroft claimed something had "riled" Pearce.

He told the Sheffield Star: "With seven or eight minutes to go Pearcey was visibly upset with something, so I got him off the pitch.

"Pearcey has a character and a calmness about him as everyone can see. Supporters around here have known him longer than me.

"He has a calmness and assurance when playing football. But something riled him. Something rattled him and I was worried that, with him looking so wound up, he might do the wrong thing.

"So I got him off the pitch - sensible management in a pre-season game when there are no points to play for."