Partick Thistle pay Kris Doolan goal bonus for disallowed strike

Kris Doolan's shot against Morton hit the back of the net but was not given as a goal

Partick Thistle have decided to pay out a goal bonus to Kris Doolan despite the striker's "perfectly legitimate goal" against Morton being missed by the match officials.

Footage appeared of Doolan's second-half effort crossing the line and hitting the back of the net but referee Barry Cook failed to award a goal in Thistle's 1-0 win in the Scottish Championship on Saturday.

In a statement on their website, Partick Thistle said: "Kris Doolan did everything right and deserves the credit for what would appear to be a perfectly legitimate goal.

"Following a comprehensive review of the footage, now at well over 1.5 million impressions across social media, the board quickly decided to award Kris his goal bonus as reward for an excellent strike that should have made it 2-0."

Dools to receive goal bonus for ghost goal but striker will donate it to @Beatson_Charity as Club awaits explanation for decision: https://t.co/T8DszUhS66 < Just when you thought this guy couldn’t be more of a hero! 👏 👏 👏 🦸‍♂️ 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mFcso6CQSj — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) September 4, 2018

Doolan has now decided to donate his bonus to the club's charity partner, the Beatson Cancer Charity.

He told the Thistle website: "Saturday was absolutely bizarre and having watched it back a few times I still can't understand what the officials have seen to disallow it.

"It isn't about the money for me and I just want to do everything I can to help the club get back to the Ladbrokes Premiership. Having not scored so far this season I was desperate to get off the mark and thought I'd done that when the ball hit the back of the net on Saturday."