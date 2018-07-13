Roberto Martinez says there are no secrets between England and Belgium

Robert Martinez and Gareth Southgate embrace on the touchline during their teams' meeting in the group stages

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says there are "no secrets" between his side and England ahead of their second meeting at this summer's World Cup.

Belgium beat England 1-0 in their final group match, after both teams heavily rotated their line-ups, earlier in the tournament.

They will meet again on Saturday in St Petersburg in the third-place play-off, after losing their semi-finals, and Martinez says Belgium will know what to expect from England.

England missed the chance to finish top in their group when they lost 1-0 to Belgium

"It will be the same tactical game. There are no secrets between the two sides," he explained. "England are dynamic and very quick.

"They have scored nine goals from dead-ball situations and that is going to be a good test for us."

Given that qualification for the third-place play-off is only earned by losing a semi-final, it is seen as a game that teams want to avoid.

Romelu Lukaku is two goals behind leader Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot

However, Spaniard Martinez insists his team are keen to win the match and end their tournament with six wins from seven matches.

He said: "We are on a journey and we need to learn from the games we have played. It is essential for us to perform tomorrow.

"When you finish the tournament you carry the feeling of the last game. It has been an incredible experience and I think everybody in Belgium deserves that winning feeling at the end of the tournament."