Jose Pekerman leaves Colombia job after six years in charge

Jose Pekerman has left his role as Colombia manager after six years in charge.

The Argentine guided Colombia to the knockout stages at the last two World Cups and to third place at the 2016 Copa America.

However, after a last-16 exit to England in Russia this summer, the 69-year-old has decided against renewing his contract.

Colombia Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun confirmed the news on Tuesday, just a week after having expressed hope that Pekerman would lead the side to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup as Pekerman guided Colombia to the quarter-finals

Former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio had been considered a major contender to succeed Pekerman, but he signed a deal to become Paraguay boss on Monday.

Colombia reached the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil before being eliminated by the hosts.

Pekerman also led Argentina to the last eight of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. After his home nation's disappointing showing this summer in Russia, there has been speculation that he could take up the role for a second time.