Matteo Darmian in Manchester United Champions League squad

Matteo Darmian is one of three right-backs included in Manchester United's squad for the Champions League group stage.

Darmian's future at Old Trafford was uncertain during the transfer window, and he revealed he could have joined either Inter, Juventus or Napoli.

A move did not materialise despite United signing youngster Diogo Dalot, who is also in the squad along with club captain Antonio Valencia.

Striker Marcus Rashford is not on the A list because he still qualifies for the B list, as an English player born after January 1 1997, but exciting youngster Andreas Pereira is included after featuring in the Premier League this term.

Jose Mourinho's side have been drawn in Group H along with Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, Valencia and Swiss side Young Boys.

United's group-stage campaign gets underway against Young Boys in Switzerland on September 19.

Manchester United's full Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial