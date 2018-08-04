Sky Sports News in 60 seconds: All the latest headlines

1:18 Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Thibaut Courtois' agent has asked Chelsea to let the goalkeeper leave for Real Madrid this summer, while Bournemouth are closing in on a club record signing.

It was a good day for Swansea and Brentford as the Championship got into top gear but West Brom were beaten by Bolton on their return to the second tier.

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has talked about his switch from Red Bull to Renault and the Australian says he is ready for a fresh start.

Meanwhile, there were thrilling wins for the England cricketers and Ireland's hockey team - plus another record for the amazing swimmer Adam Peaty. All in all, it has been quite a day!

