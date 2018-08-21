LISTEN: The Debate with Liam Rosenior and Steve Sidwell

Geoff Shreeves was joined by Liam Rosenior and Steve Sidwell in Tuesday's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed the ongoing debate around Manchester United's issues on and off the pitch, following their 3-2 defeat by Brighton on Super Sunday, and whether Jose Mourinho needs to implement a siege mentality at the club.

Sidwell also announced his retirement live on the show, and the pair discussed the hidden struggles of hanging up your boots. Also on the agenda were Unai Emery's start at Arsenal, and whether dressing-room warfare can really have an impact on performances.

