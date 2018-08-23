LISTEN: The Debate with Craig Bellamy and Stuart Pearce

Geoff Shreeves was joined by Craig Bellamy and Stuart Pearce on Wednesday's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed the greatest foreign player to have ever played in the Premier League as well as the nominations for the UEFA Player of the Year - Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

Bellamy and Pearce also looked at Manchester City's title defence - with Pearce saying Liverpool will beat Man City to the Premier League trophy - as well as the worries surrounding West Ham after a poor start to the season.

After the first round of midweek Sky Bet Championship action, the league was also discussed and who the early runners and riders may be.

