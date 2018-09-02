Javi Gracia loving Watford atmosphere after staying unbeaten

2:38 Javi Gracia is feeling the good vibes at Watford after maintaining their unbeaten start Javi Gracia is feeling the good vibes at Watford after maintaining their unbeaten start

Javi Gracia admits he is enjoying the current atmosphere at Watford after they maintained their perfect start to the season against Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Despite going a goal down in the second half, headers from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart gave Watford a 2-1 win, meaning they have won their opening four league games for the only the second time in their history.

The Spaniard said he is enjoying the moment, and praised the way his side took a step forward after conceding following a dull first half at Vicarage Road.

As it happened

Match report

He told Sky Sports: "I am, very happy, like all of the Watford fans. We are enjoying the moment, to win four games in a row is not easy, and we try to keep our level in the next games.

"We knew today we had to work a lot, because they have more possession than you, they usually create a lot of chances, but we need to be very demanding defensively, like we have done in the first half.

"After conceding I think we put a step forward, and in that moment we felt better, we press a little bit higher and recover the ball.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"We scored two goals in two set pieces, that's important to us, and we got the points.

"For me the atmosphere we have in this moment, in the team, the players playing and not playing, they are enjoying a lot, feeling the supporters enjoying the games. For me that's the most important."

Gracia felt the importance of beating one of last season's top-four sides in Spurs, and praised his own team's defensive performance as they kept their opponents' opportunities to a minimum.

He said: "You know, you never play alone, you always play against one team, and this team like Tottenham, they have a lot of qualities. You have to be all of the time paying attention, they have many options and possibilities to create chances.

"Today we had a very good defensive work in this part of the game, and after we felt better, with a good reaction, and we were able to score two goals."