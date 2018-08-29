FA Cup News

More from Football

Litherland REMYCA expelled from FA Cup over unpaid £10 fine

A player was fielded who had been given one-match ban for not paying fine while at previous club

Last Updated: 29/08/18 7:11am

A non-league club from Merseyside have been expelled from this season's FA Cup over an unpaid £10 fine.

Litherland REMYCA, who play in the ninth tier of English football, saw off Lancashire side Charnock Richard 4-2 in the extra preliminary round on August 11 to set up a tie with Leek Town.

But last Saturday's game was postponed pending an investigation and the club has confirmed the sanction, calling it a "massive blow".

The club fielded a player in the Charnock Richard clash who had been given a one-match ban for not paying a fine while at his previous club last season.

The suspension was carried over when he moved to the North West Counties League Premier Division side, the club said.

A statement on the club's website said: "Despite what we considered a strong case and representation at appeal hearings, today the FA have considered their case regarding the ineligibility of the player as proven.

"This is a massive blow with numerous implications, including financial issues as part of the penalty includes removal of prize money and future gate and match day income.

"The sanctions for a minor administration technicality are considerable, but we must dust ourselves down, learn from the experience and come back stronger."

