Forest Green certified as carbon neutral by United Nations

Forest Green have been certified by the United Nations as the world's first carbon neutral football club.

The Sky Bet League Two outfit has signed up to an ongoing UN initiative for the upcoming season.

The campaign, launched in 2015, encourages companies, organisations, governments and citizens to reduce their climate footprints, with the aim of achieving a climate neutral world by the middle of this century.

Forest Green had already become the world's first vegan football club, after making the switch to a plant-based diet for all players, fans, staff and events.

Forest Green owner Dale Vince told Sky Sports: "We are taking part in a UN programme, which is called Climate Neutral Now.

"They launched it a few years ago and have invited organisations and businesses around the world to measure their carbon emissions - and to reduce everything they possibly can and to offset what they can't."