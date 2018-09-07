UEFA Nations League preview - Friday: Roberto Mancini leads Italy into new era

Roberto Mancini is charged with turning Italy's fortunes around

Italy bid to put their horrendous World Cup qualification campaign behind them when they play Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

The tournament, which kicked off on Thursday, sees 55 European nations competing in four leagues, with Euro 2020 play-off places up for grabs and all games live on Sky Sports Football.

There is promotion and relegation between each league while the top division will finish with a four-team mini-tournament, to be held in June next year, to decide the Nations League champion.

Having missed the World Cup finals, this will be Italy's first competitive match under new boss Roberto Mancini.

The former Manchester City manager finalised his contract in May having left Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. Four-time world champions Italy failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup after defeat to Sweden in a two-leg play-off.

Sweden denied Italy a World Cup spot via a play-off

"We come into the UEFA Nations League convinced that we can do well and win games," Mancini said.

"The first objective is to gel as a team, because only three or four players in the world can win games by themselves.

"Poland had a poor World Cup but are a great team. We have experienced players and youngsters who can add a lot, even if Italy tend to struggle to find space against big teams."

There is also a new man in the Poland dugout as Jerzy Brzęczek's takes charge for the first time.

Poland were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages

Italy and Poland meet in League A Group Three, while Turkey and Russia face off in League B Group Two.

Azerbaijan and Kosovo get things off and running at 5pm, while other games include Albania v Israel, Romania v Montenegro and Lithuania v Serbia.

