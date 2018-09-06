Denmark squad could be back for Wales Nations League game, says Rasmus Johansson

Christian Eriksen could be among those to return for Denmark's game against Wales

The dispute surrounding Denmark's national football team could be solved in time for their UEFA Nations League clash with Wales, according to Danish second division player Rasmus Johansson.

Denmark took the unusual step of fielding a team comprised of lower-league and futsal players for Wednesday's international friendly in Slovakia amid a contract dispute with the country's football association.

The makeshift team lost 3-0 in Trnava without members of the squad who led them to the last 16 of the World Cup, but the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel could be back for Sunday's game against Wales in Aarhus.

Johansson, a second division player in Denmark who made his debut in the defeat to Slovakia, expects that to be his last appearance for his country.

Speaking after the game, Johansson said: "I do not expect us to play on Sunday. I think they've found something inside, but you never know.

"The battle on Sunday means more than today. There is more at stake and I assume they send the national team that usually plays and that they will sort it out. They should at least soon. But I do not expect us to play that match on Sunday.

"They said they do not know anything yet, so it could be either way. No one knows yet."