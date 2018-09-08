Denmark ready for Wales UEFA Nations League clash, insists Kasper Schemichel

Kasper Schmeichel admits it has been a "difficult week" for Danish football after Denmark were nearly forced to field a team of part-timers against Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

The Danes had to make do with a team of lower league and futsal players in the 3-0 friendly defeat by Slovakia on Wednesday following a dispute over the players' commercial rights.

The row was eventually settled on Thursday, allowing Denmark to recall the likes of Leicester goalkeeper Schmeichel and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen for Sunday's meeting with Wales, live on Sky Sports.

"I think for us it's about winning the game and playing well," Schmeichel said at Denmark's pre-match press conference.

Kasper Schemichel and Christian Eriksen (pictured) will now take to the field in Aarhus

"I am sure everyone will get behind us. It's been a difficult week, but that's life.

"It's just about getting on with it now and we will be ready."

Wales have had their own problems before the game after thrashing the Republic of Ireland 4-1 in their Nations League opener.

Denmark vs Wales Live on

Ryan Giggs' squad were delayed from leaving Cardiff Airport because of a technical fault with their plane. Wales' pre-match news conference was cancelled as a consequence and they were not due to arrive in Aarhus until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Schmeichel admits he has been impressed by Wales under new boss Giggs, a former Manchester United team-mate of his father Peter.

"Look at the last game and you can see the flair and spark that they play with," he said.

More to Wales than Gareth Bale, says Schmeichel

"It's very similar to the DNA he inherited at Manchester United and it will be very interesting to see what he can bring.

"He's got a very talented squad with Wales. It is something that Gary Speed started, Chris Coleman worked really well, and now Ryan is putting his own stamp on it.

"Gareth Bale is obviously a world-class player, but it would be disrespectful to focus on just him because Wales is full of very good players."