UEFA Nations League preview - Monday: Scotland v Albania, Portugal v Italy

Scotland kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign against Albania while Portugal take on Italy in a packed Monday schedule.

Alex McLeish's side are looking to get off to a strong start in Group C1 following five defeats in their last six friendly matches.

Steven Naismith came off the bench in Friday's 4-0 defeat to Belgium at Hampden Park, Scotland's heaviest defeat at home in 45 years, and he believes his team-mates will bounce back on Monday night.

He said: "To be honest I don't think we'll be too down with the result because we are playing against the best in the world. There was a lot of good things on show but we got punished for our mistakes rather than great play from them.

"That's something we'll work on and it needs to change. But overall there was a lot of very good performances.

"These young guys are getting a taste of what it's like at the top and there's a lot of them that will move on to the top clubs in the coming years.

"Hopefully we as a squad can do well together and push on to make a finals."

European champions Portugal are without Cristiano Ronaldo for their Nations League Group A3 clash against Italy in Lisbon.

The 33-year-old was left out of the squad which paves the way for new players as Gedson Fernandes, Sergio Oliveira, Claudio Ramos and Pedro Mendes receive their first international call-ups.

Roberto Mancini had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Poland as Chelsea's Jorginho rescued a point in his first competitive match in charge of Italy on Friday night.

Forward Mario Balotelli had a quiet game on his first competitive appearance for Italy since the 2014 World Cup, having been drafted back into the international squad by his former club boss at both Inter Milan and Manchester City.

And although the 28-year-old produced a lacklustre display, Mancini hopes Balotelli will continue to make a contribution on the road towards Euro 2020.

"Mario needs to play, he is an experienced player on the international stage, but his fitness levels are an issue right now," the Italy boss said.

Sweden will be looking to get off to a winning start in Group B2 as they play Turkey. Serbia host Romania while Montenegro take on Lithuania.

Elsewhere, Kosovo host the Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan travel to Andorra and Malta face Azerbaijan.

