Nations League round-up: Portugal see off Italy

Portugal, without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, got their Nations League campaign underway with a 1-0 victory against Italy at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.

Fernando Santos' men did not have to get out of second gear to take the points against a much-changed side fielded by Roberto Mancini in the Group A3 clash in Lisbon.

After a dominant first-half display, the hosts finally made the breakthrough at the start of the second half when Sevilla loanee Andre Silva curled a shot into the bottom corner in the 48th minute.

Italy created their best chance 12 minutes from time but Simone Zaza could not get his header on target.

Two late goals from Emre Akbaba snatched Turkey a dramatic 3-2 win against Sweden in their Group B2 encounter.

Isaac Kiese Thelin opened the scoring for Sweden, turning in the rebound after his header had come back off a post.

Viktor Claesson made it two with a thumping 30-yard strike, only for Hakan Calhanoglu to pull one back shortly afterwards with a low drive from the right of the area.

It was 2-2 after 88 minutes when neat interplay ended with Akbaba lashing the ball into the roof of the net, and there was still time for the Galatasaray midfielder to head home a winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice but Serbia were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Romania in Group C4.

He bundled in the first from on the floor, while his second, after Nicolae Stanciu had levelled from the penalty spot, was lashed home on the volley after the ball had sat up nicely in a crowded penalty area.

George Tucudean turned the ball home at the near post from a corner to grab Romania a point.

In the same group, goals from Stefan Savic and Marko Jankovic earned Montenegro a 2-0 win over Lithuania.

In Group D1, Andorra drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan and in Group D3, Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu helped Kosovo to a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands and Malta drew 1-1 at home to Azerbaijan.