Oxford v Coventry preview: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

James Hanson continues to serve his suspension as Oxford host Coventry in League One on Sunday.

The striker has two games of his ban left after his red card in the Carabao Cup last week. Goalkeeper Simon Eastwood (dislocated finger) and forward Rob Hall (knee) continue to miss out, along with Samir Carruthers.

Boss Karl Robinson should recall a number of his big guns after making changes for the Checkatrade Trophy win over Fulham's Under-21s.

Coventry will be without Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling. Sterling has been called up to the England Under-20 squad for the games against Switzerland and Holland.

Max Biamou faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after having an operation on a knee injury, but Liam Kelly is back in training after a recent injury. Conor Chaplin will be pushing for a start after his move from Portsmouth while Amadou Bakayoko can play after turning down a call-up from Sierra Leone.

Opta stats

Oxford and Coventry met as recently as August, with the U's winning 2-0 in a League Cup first round match at the Kassam.

Coventry have lost on each of their last three league trips to Oxford, failing to score in two of those matches.

Oxford have won just one of their last seven league games (D1 L5) conceding 17 goals in total.

Coventry have won just one of their last seven league games (D3 L3) failing to score in four of those games.

Oxford have conceded 15 goals so far this season - only once have they conceded more goals in their opening six league games in the top four tiers and that came back in 1990/91 conceding 17 goals.

Prutton's prediction

Karl Robinson will be very pleased that his team has hit a bit of form before they play live in front of the Sky cameras! Oxford started the season dreadfully but have picked up a bit lately and probably should have won at Sunderland last weekend to make it three in a row in Sky Bet League One.

Expectations will always be high at Coventry but the most important thing for a promoted club is always just to consolidate their position. Coventry have won just one of their first six games and scoring goals has been a bit of a problem so far, with no side scoring fewer yet in the division. I will back an entertaining draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)