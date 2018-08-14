Oxford 2-0 Coventry: Karl Robinson's men earn first win of the season

2:41 Oxford 2-0 Coventry Oxford 2-0 Coventry

Marcus Browne and Gavin Whyte struck either side of half-time as Oxford beat Coventry 2-0 to reach the Carabao Cup second round.

James Henry laid on both goals to give U's manager Karl Robinson a welcome win after successive League One defeats at the start of the season.

Browne opened the scoring with a thumping header on 39 minutes from Henry's first-time cross from the right and five minutes after the break, his slick pass sent Whyte through to finish coolly with a shot between the goalkeeper's legs.

Coventry had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Jordy Hiwula was played in just after the half-hour mark, but he shot straight at keeper Jonathan Mitchell, who saved comfortably above his head.

Rob Dickie twice went close for the U's in the first half, having one header cleared off the line by Dominic Hyam, and crashing another just wide at a corner. Mitchell saved Tom Bayliss' low drive late on, but Sky Blues were well beaten.