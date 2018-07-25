Dundee and Dunfermline secure Betfred Cup victories

Kharl Madianga celebrates scoring for Dundee

Summer signings Kharl Madianga and Jean Mendy scored in the second half to keep Dundee's Betfred Cup hopes alive with a 2-0 victory at Peterhead on Wednesday.

Dundee toiled in the first half at Balmoor but Madianga produced a burst of pace and an emphatic finish inside four minutes of the second period and Mendy netted with the last kick of the match.

Dundee never looked like losing their lead as they moved on to six points in second place in Group D.

Leaders Dunfermline remain three points clear ahead of their home game against Stirling but Dundee would stand a good chance of qualifying as one of the best runners-up at least if they beat Brechin at home on Saturday.

On-loan Dundee striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui hit a double to help move Dunfermline further out of sight of his parent club after a 7-1 thrashing of Brechin.

The Pars maintained their three-point lead over Dundee in Group D and opened up a goal difference advantage of five ahead of Saturday's final games.

Miles Hippolyte and Andy Ryan also hit doubles while Louis Longridge was on target. Brechin had Giuliano Morena sent off in the 51st minute before Dene Shields hit a consolation.

Dunfermline only need a point at home to Stirling to guarantee progression while Dundee would need to make up goals against Brechin to stand any chance of topping the group.

Ross County missed the chance to move top of Group A when they crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Arbroath.

Billy McKay put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute but Michael McKenna netted either side of Tony Dingwall's 57th-minute red card and Colin Hamilton and Kane Hester put the game out of sight.

The hosts jumped to second and finish on eight points, two ahead of County and level with Alloa, and must wait to see if they can sneak into the second round as one of the best runners-up.

Forfar maintained their qualification hopes with a 3-1 victory over Montrose, which ends their Angus rivals' chances of going through in second. Dylan Easton, John Baird and Dale Hilson were on target for the hosts with Ross Campbell netting for Montrose.

Forfar will top Group B on goal difference if they beat leaders St Johnstone at Station Park on Saturday.