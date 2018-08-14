Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon: Late own-goal from Anton Walkes gifts Dons victory

2:42 Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

Anton Walkes scored a last-gasp own goal as AFC Wimbledon claimed their first ever Carabao Cup win with a comeback 2-1 victory at Portsmouth.

Walkes turned a cross into his own net with just two minutes remaining after Joe Pigott had cancelled out Christian Burgess' opener.

Wimbledon had the better of the first half and Scott Wagstaff was denied opener by a goal-line clearance from Brandon Haunstrup after lifting his shot over home goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Pompey took the lead against the run of play four minutes into the second half when Burgess headed home powerfully from a Gareth Evans corner.

Wimbledon continued to look dangerous and Anthony Wordsworth came close to levelling when his long-range effort flashed over the crossbar, but Pigott equalised 14 minutes from time with a superb header after Wagstaff had floated in a cross from the right.

The Dons piled on the pressure late on and snatched a deserved win just as it seemed the tie was heading for a penalty shootout, courtesy of Walkes' intervention.