QPR v Bristol City preview

Steve McClaren's side prop up the Championship table are three successive defeats

QPR will attempt to bounce back from a humiliating 7-1 defeat at West Brom when they host Bristol City.

Rangers are still without defender Darnell Furlong who is recovering from knee surgery. Veteran full-back Angel Rangel joined the club last week but is not expected to feature as he is short of match fitness.

Midfielder Sean Goss has returned to training following a back problem.

Bristol City have problems in defence with Nathan Baker, Bailey Wright, Taylor Moore and Jens Hegeler all carrying injuries. Boss Lee Johnson had to pair Eros Pisano and Adam Webster at centre-half in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding and winger Hakeeb Adelakun remain on the long-term injury list. Striker Famara Diedhiou is still suspended as a result of the ban he received for spitting during the game against Birmingham City back in April.

2:37 West Brom 7-1 QPR West Brom 7-1 QPR

Opta stats

QPR are unbeaten in their last 16 home games in all competitions against Bristol City (W9 D7) since a 1-0 defeat in April 1977.

Bristol City haven't kept an away league clean sheet at QPR since August 2001, when goalkeeper Mike Stowell did so.

The only previous meeting between Steve McClaren and Lee Johnson ended 3-3 in a Championship fixture in February 2017 when McClaren was manager of Derby.

2:33 Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Neither Bristol City or Bristol Rovers have ever won away at QPR in a second tier match in 16 attempts (D5 L11), with City failing 14 times and Rovers twice.

QPR have lost one of their last 21 home league matches on a Tuesday (W13 D7), although that defeat was a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United in September 2016.

QPR have conceded 10 goals in their opening three league matches of this season - their worst ever start to a league season in their history.

Prutton's prediction

It's safe to say the coach trip home from the Hawthorns would've been very quiet after QPR's 7-1 thrashing by West Brom on Saturday. That said, Bristol City have had players leave left, right and centre so I think it could be a difficult away trip for them. Steve McClaren needs to see a reaction from his Rangers squad so I'll go for a stalemate in this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)