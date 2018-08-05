Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus: Gareth Bale scores stunner in International Champions Cup

0:50 Watch all the goals from Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus, including Gareth Bale's strike Watch all the goals from Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus, including Gareth Bale's strike

Gareth Bale scored a 20-yard stunner as Real Madrid dispatched Juventus 3-1 in pre-season in the US.

The Welsh forward struck the equaliser for the Champions League winners after they had fallen behind in their second game of the International Champions Cup to cancel out Dani Carvajal's early own goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Madrid to Turin this summer for around £105m, was not involved after his World Cup exploits, and Real went on to seal victory through a Marco Asensio double after the break.

Juve took an early lead when Joao Cancelo broke down the left, and his low cross was diverted into his own net by an attempted sliding block from Carvajal.

Asensio scored a second-half double for Real

That came after 12 minutes, but with the Serie A champions close to guaranteeing a half-time lead, Bale fired beyond Wojciech Szczesny six minutes before the interval after collecting a loose ball.

A host of changes at the break continued Real's improvement and two minutes after the restart they were in front, when one of the changes, Asensio, fired home following a rapid counter-attack.

He doubled his tally thanks to a howler from Szczesny nine minutes later, with the ex-Arsenal man failing to deal with a fairly tame shot from the Spanish international and palming it into the net.