Rosenborg 0-0 Celtic (Agg: 1-3): Brendan Rodgers' side advance

Celtic's Jack Hendry (left) and Nicklas Bendtner in action

Celtic reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League after a goalless second-leg draw secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Rosenborg.

Needing to score at least twice to advance, the Norwegian side enjoyed the better of the first half and Craig Gordon made a sharp save to tip over a header from Marius Lundemo.

But Celtic were much improved after the break and, after Odsonne Edouard went close to breaking the deadlock, they managed to see out the draw without too much trouble.

The Scottish Premiership champions will next face Greek champions AEK Athens, with the first leg at Celtic Park on August 8.

AEK might provide a sterner test than Rosenborg, who had plenty of possession but lacked a cutting edge and were unable to convert any of the openings they created in the first half.

Player ratings Rosenborg: Hansen (6), Hedenstad (6), Meling (7), Reginiussen (6), Hovland (6), Jensen (6), Trondsen (6), Lundemo (5), Bendtner (5), Soderlund (5), Helland (5)



Subs: Levi (6), Botheim (5), Vilhjalmsson (5)



Celtic: Gordon (6), Gamboa (6), Hendry (6), Ajer (7), Tierney (7), Brown (7), McGregor (6), Ntcham (6), Forrest (6), Sinclair (5), Edouard (6)



Subs: Rogic (5), Lustig (5), Christie (5)



Man of the match: Birger Meling

Celtic looked content to defend their first-leg advantage but were under pressure as Gordon spilled a cross and then Alexander Soderlund volleyed wide from the penalty spot.

Soderlund missed another chance when he failed to connect with a header from inside the six-yard box.

Tore Reginiussen shot narrowly wide and Gordon then reacted sharply to tip over a header from Lundemo as Celtic were forced back inside their own half.

Celtic's Callum McGregor (right) looks to make a tackle

But the visitors kept the ball better after half-time and that took the sting out of the game and restricted Rosenborg's chances.

Edouard went close for Celtic early in the second half when he skipped past two players, cut inside in the box and fired a shot across goal and just wide.

Team news Celtic named the same starting XI from the first leg, with Simunovic suspended and Dembele, Boyata and Griffiths out.



Soderlund replaced Levi for Rosenborg.

The lively Birger Meling curled an effort past the post for Rosenborg but Gordon was otherwise rarely tested, aside from having to push away a powerful strike from Jonathan Levi.

Rosenborg did have the ball in the net in the 87th minute but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Gordon by Nicklas Bendtner.

Having scored in the first leg, Meling was again impressive for Rosenborg. The left-back made a few crucial interventions in defence and also regularly pushed forward to link up with the attack.

He went close to scoring in the second half with a shot that curled narrowly wide.

What's next?

Celtic start the defence of their Scottish Premiership title with a home match against Livingston on Saturday.

Celtic play AEK Athens in the Champions League third qualifying round, with the first leg at home on August 8 and the return leg a week later.