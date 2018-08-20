Sky Live: Rotherham v Hull

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne

Rotherham boss Paul Warne looks set to pick from the same squad as the Millers host Hull, live on the Sky Sports red button on Tuesday evening.

Warne's side went down 2-0 at Leeds on Saturday but there were promising signs against a team who are enjoying a 100 per cent start to the season.

Ryan Manning might make a start in midfield if Warne wants to make a change, while he will probably be tempted to play with two strikers, meaning Kyle Vassell and David Ball will be battling it out for a spot in attack. Billy Jones did not feature at Elland Road with a knock, but could be back, while Darren Potter (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Hull travel along the M18 hoping to avoid their worst start to a season since 2006-07. They will do so without Stephen Kingsley, who is unable to play after he went off in Saturday's defeat to Blackburn with concussion.

Jon Toral, who came on in Kingsley's place at the KCOM Stadium, looks set to start. Reece Burke (muscle) and Dan Batty should be fit as Nigel Adkins' side hope to build on the one point they have taken from their first three games.

Opta stats

Rotherham have won six of their last seven home league meetings with Hull (D1), winning most recently in December 2015.

Hull's last away league win at Rotherham came in February 1993, with Gary Lund scoring the winner at Millmoor.

Rotherham have won each of their last six home matches in all competitions, their best run since winning 10 in a row between January and April 2001.

Nigel Adkins has a 100% win record against Rotherham, winning all four matches against them in all competitions (three with Scunthorpe, one with Reading).

Rotherham lost 0-2 at Elland Road against Leeds United last time out, while they haven't lost consecutive games in league competition since March (defeats against Rochdale and MK Dons in League One).

Hull have failed to win any of their first league three matches of this season, the first time they've failed to do so since 2006-07.

Prutton's prediction

Another Yorkshire derby for the Millers following on from the Leeds game, but a different task altogether. Nigel Adkins' side are still struggling to hit form as their summer signings bed in, but I think they might just edge this fixture.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)