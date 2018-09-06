Scotland v Belgium preview: Andrew Robertson leads Scots for first time

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson will lead Scotland for the first time as they host World Cup semi-finalists Belgium at Hampden Park on Friday.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Scotland in 2014, and has been appointed captain by Alex McLeish having since established himself as a key player in the national team.

Andy Robertson has been made Scotland captain

McLeish said: "It is a brilliant story. He has been playing at the top level in the last year. He hasn't only nailed his position - he has got better and better.

Scotland have lost three and won one of their four games under Alex McLeish

"Every week I see him on television he is making goals from left, right and centre. He is almost like an extra attacker. But for the man himself, for young players, it is absolutely inspirational."

"For players who were told at nine and 10 - and I don't know why that happens sometimes - that they will never make the grade and get scunnered by the game and walk away from it...

"Andy has been the epitome of never-say-die, and never-give-up, which is a kind of Scottish trait."

Scotland have been grouped with Albania and Israel in the all-new Uefa Nations League in C1, while Belgium are with Iceland and Switzerland in Group A2.

John Souttar should make his senior Scotland debut on Friday

McLeish has intimated Hearts defender John Souttar will make his Scotland debut on Friday, saying: "I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it" when asked about if the 21-year-old would be starting at Hampden Park during his press conference on Thursday.

Team news

Ryan Jack, Steven Naismith and Robert Snodgrass have been added to the Scotland squad after Tom Cairney, Matt Phillips, Oli McBurnie and Jack Hendry all withdrew due to injury.

Belgium finished third at the World Cup in Russia

Kevin De Bruyne and Adnan Januzaj are missing for Belgium due to injury, with Timothy Castagne, Hans Vanaken, Birger Verstraete and Leandro Trossard coming into Roberto Martinez's squad.