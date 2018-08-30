Scotland beat Switzerland in vital Women's World Cup qualifier but fate not in their hands

Erin Cuthbert gave Scotland's women an early lead

Scotland beat Switzerland 2-1 in their Women's World Cup qualifier at St Mirren Park but fell agonisingly short of taking pole position in Group Two.

The Scots needed to beat group leaders Switzerland by two clear goals to have their qualification fate in their own hands and they secured a dream start.

Goals from Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea and Kim Little of Arsenal gave Scotland a 2-0 lead after six minutes, but Lara Dickenmann pulled a goal back from the restart.

Scotland could not add to their tally, but held firm to win in front of a crowd of 4,098, a record for a Scotland women's international.

However, even if Shelley Kerr's side win in Albania on Tuesday it means their fate is not entirely in their own hands.

They must better Switzerland's result against Poland to win the group and advance to next summer's finals in France.

Should Scotland fall short, they could still take a play-off place.