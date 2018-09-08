Scunthorpe 3-3 Rochdale: Dale comeback denies Stuart McCall first home win with Iron

1:17 Scunthorpe 3-3 Rochdale Scunthorpe 3-3 Rochdale

Rochdale produced a stunning second-half fightback to claim a 3-3 draw at Scunthorpe and deny new Iron manager Stuart McCall a win in his first league match in charge at Glanford Park.

Goals from Lee Novak, with just two minutes gone, and a mazy run and finish from Ryan Colclough put the Iron on course for victory with only a quarter of the contest played.

But Dale, who found the trickery of Colclough and on-loan Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo difficult to contain early on, were a much better side after the break and as the heavens opened, the goals rained in.

Oliver Rathbone pulled one back not long after the restart - reacting quickest after Jak Alnwick had kept out a powerful low drive from Sam Hart - and though Scunthorpe restored their two-goal cushion within 60 seconds via Charlie Goode's header, Dale came roaring back.

Rathbone rattled in his own and his side's second of the afternoon from outside the box in the 66th minute before substitute Matty Gillam saw his late effort deflect into the top corner to deservedly secure a share of the spoils.

And in a pulsating contest, Dale's afternoon could have been even better had Aaron Wilbraham not fired over the bar when the ball ran through to him in stoppage time.