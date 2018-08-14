Sheffield United 1-1 Hull (4-5 on pens): Tigers edge Blades in shootout

3:11 Highlights: Sheffield Utd 1-1 Hull (4-5 pens) Highlights: Sheffield Utd 1-1 Hull (4-5 pens)

Hull went through to the next round of the Carabao Cup as they defeated Sheffield United 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Jon Toral and Billy Sharp scored the goals in normal time, with Toral's late goal-line clearance then sending the tie to penalties.

The visitors opened the scoring 18 minutes into the contest. A swift counter-attack and some poor defending allowed Nouha Dicko to burst into the box and pass the ball to Toral and with an open goal, he easily slotted the ball into the bottom corner from six yards.

The second half was a tightly contested affair with Will Keane and John Egan hitting the woodwork for either side.

In the 75th minute, the Blades finally had their equaliser. A long ball from the back met the right boot of substitute Sharp, who guided it beautifully across David Marshall.

In the last minute of normal time, a corner was knocked down and Chris Basham nearly snatched it for the Blades, but his shot was headed off the line by Toral.

United debutant Oliver Norwood, previously a target for Hull this summer, stepped up first in the shootout but blazed his effort high and wide.

There were no further mistakes and with the shootout tied at 4-4, Kevin Stewart stepped up and slotted home to win it for Hull.