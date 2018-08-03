Sheffield United v Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Ben Woodburn and Kean Bryan are expected to be included in Sheffield United’s squad for the home game against Swansea.

Liverpool winger Woodburn, on a season-long loan, and defender Bryan, signed on a free transfer from Manchester City, both arrived this week and will hope to be involved.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has all his first-team squad available barring midfielder Paul Coutts, who is closing in on his return to action after breaking his leg in November. Summer signings John Egan, David McGoldrick and goalkeeper Dean Henderson are all in contention for their Blades debuts.

Swansea’s new manager Graham Potter could be short of players in his first game in charge of the club. Since the Swans were relegated in May, over a dozen players have departed, with several more linked with moves away from the Liberty Stadium.

Sam Clucas and Leroy Fer will miss the start of the season as they recover from long-term injuries, while Wilfried Bony is on compassionate leave following the recent death of his father. Summer signings Bersant Celina and Barrie McKay are in contention, defender Mike van der Hoorn (groin) is hoping to be fit and Sweden full-back Martin Olsson will be assessed after recently returning from World Cup duty.

4:49 Sky Bet Championship predictions Sky Bet Championship predictions

Opta stats

Sheffield United are unbeaten in each of their last 13 home league matches against Swansea (W9 D4) since losing 2-1 in March 1939.

Swansea's last Championship match (not including play-offs) was against Sheffield United on the final day of the 2010-11 season - the Swans won 4-0 at Liberty Stadium.

At Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have lost on the opening day in just one of their last 14 games (W10 D3), a 2-1 loss to Bristol City in League One in 2014-15.

Sheff Utd vs Swansea Live on

Five of the last six Swansea managers (excluding caretakers) have won their first match in charge - Michael Laudrup, Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin, Paul Clement and Carlos Carvalhal all did so, with only Bob Bradley losing his first. Graham Potter will be the first Swansea boss to take charge of his first game on the opening day since Laudrup in August 2012, who won 5-0 against QPR.

Last season, Sheffield United won all three home Championship matches against sides relegated from the Premier League the previous season, beating Hull (4-1), Sunderland (3-0) and Middlesbrough (2-1).

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League last season with the second worst away record (12 points), ahead only of Brighton (11 points) and they are still without an away league win in 2018 (P8 W0 D4 L4).

4:55 Sky Bet Championship: Five things to know Sky Bet Championship: Five things to know

Prutton's prediction

It's been seven years since these two clubs last met! It was a final-day Championship meeting in 2010/11 which Swansea won 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium. They would go on to secure promotion through the play-offs while the Blades had already been relegated to League One.

Sheffield United will be fine under Chris Wilder but Swansea's fortunes are a little less clear. Their squad isn't as strong as the other relegated clubs and this is a little bit of a leap into the unknown for their new manager Graham Potter. Three points to the Blades.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 with Leon Clarke to score first (28/1 with Sky Bet)