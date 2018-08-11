Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Hull: Fernando Forestieri earns point for Owls

2:18 Sheff Wed 1-1 Hull Sheff Wed 1-1 Hull

Fernando Forestieri saved a point for Sheffield Wednesday with a second-half penalty as they drew 1-1 with Hull.

Frazier Campbell had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36th minute at Hillsborough, with both sides claiming their first points of the season thanks to the draw.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay made a few changes to the team that lost 3-2 at Wigan in the opening fixture, bringing in forward Steven Fletcher for his first competitive start of the calendar year.

But it was the visiting Hull who started the brightest. Summer signing Evandro scored within just seven minutes of his Hull debut in last weekend's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa and the Brazilian had a good opportunity to score in the first minute of this one, but his effort from close range trickled wide.

Evandro then turned provider for what should have been the opening goal of the game. He weaved his way into the box and set up skipper Markus Henriksen on the edge of the six-yard box, only for him to hit high over the Wednesday goal.

After a shaky start, Luhukay's Wednesday team had grown into the game by the 20-minute mark and were looking sharp in the midfield where Forestieri and Barry Bannan were looking to craft an attack.

The high point in Wednesday's first half came on the 30-minute mark when winger Adam Reach played through Fletcher who, with just David Marshall between him and the back of the net, could not finish from inside the penalty box.

After that miss the Hillsborough crowd had become restless, but even more so when Campbell (36) opened the scoring for the visitors.

Evandro's effort from outside the box rebounded off the bottom corner of the post and straight into the path of Jarrod Bowen, who forced a quick-reaction save from Cameron Dawson but only for Campbell to nip in, and put the ball across the line for the lead.

The travelling fans were now in full-voice and almost cheered their team to a second goal through Henriksen who, from a corner, was allowed a volleyed effort on goal, but Dawson in the Wednesday goal was equal to it.

Five minutes after the re-start Wednesday were given a chance to make the game level again, when Forestieri was pulled down inside the box from a Wednesday corner. Referee Stuart Attwell awarded the home side the penalty and after winning it, Forestieri (51) finished it with ease in the bottom-left corner.

The equaliser had reignited Hillsborough and the Wednesday players who, as Hull did in the first half, almost found a second goal straight after the first. It was another corner and this time it was Fletcher who was in the right place to head towards goal, only to narrowly miss the far corner.

Fletcher was again given the chance to score when a cross from Reach found him at the back post, but the striker's headed effort was off-target as he looked ever-more frustrated at his performance with 20 minutes to play.

Wednesday continued to push for a second goal against a Hull team who had been largely ineffective during the second half, despite several changes from manager Nigel Adkins.

A speculative effort from range from Henriksen was saved by Dawson, and capped an uneventful final 20 at Hillsborough with the game finishing all square.