Shrewsbury 1-2 Burton: Lucas Akins penalty enough for Brewers

Lucas Akins scored the winner from the penalty spot as Burton came from a goal down to beat Shrewsbury 2-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Shaun Whalley fired the hosts in front before David Templeton equalised for Nigel Clough's side just before half-time.

Both Shrewsbury and Burton had lost their two opening matches in League One and the hosts started the brightest with Whalley's early effort deflected over the bar.

The Shrews moved ahead in the 27th minute when winger Whalley raced on to a fine pass from James Bolton and beat goalkeeper Stephen Bywater with an angled shot high into the net.

The home side carved out an opportunity to double their lead just before the break when Greg Docherty, released by Whalley, broke into the box but his effort was well stopped by the feet of Bywater.

Burton quickly pulled level on the stroke of half-time as Templeton cut inside from the left and drilled home a low shot.

Charlie Colkett and Whalley both went close for Shrewsbury after the interval before Burton claimed victory with a 64th-minute penalty from Akins, which was awarded after Luke Waterfall blocked Scott Fraser.