Stevenage 1-0 Macclesfield: Danny Newton strikes winner at Broadhall Way

1:42 Stevenage 1-0 Macclesfield Stevenage 1-0 Macclesfield

Danny Newton scored his first goal of the season as Stevenage ended a run of back-to-back League Two defeats with a 1-0 win over Macclesfield at Broadhall Way.

The Silkmen rarely threatened in a game of few clear-cut chances and their winless start to the season now stretches to eight games under new boss Mark Yates.

Stevenage were unlucky not to open the scoring in the 32nd minute after Joel Byrom's cross from the right found Alex Revell at the back post. Revell powered a header goalwards that was cleared off the line by Danny Whitaker.

Dino Maamria's side dominated much of the first half and deservedly took the lead just before the break when Newton rose highest from Ben Kennedy's corner to head home from close range.

Yates and his players were not happy in the latter stages when Tyrone Marsh ran through on goal before going to ground under pressure from defenders, but the officials waved away the appeals.