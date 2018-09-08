Tranmere 1-1 Colchester: James Norwood scores seventh goal in seven games

James Norwood scored his seventh goal in as many matches but it was only enough for a point as Tranmere were held to a 1-1 draw by Colchester at Prenton Park.

Sky Bet League Two's Player of the Month for August drilled home three minutes before the break to give Rovers a half-time lead but a mistake by goalkeeper Scott Davies allowed the U's to draw level through Harry Pell.

Norwood thought he had scored in the 10th minute when he headed home a Zoumana Bakayogo cross, but he was flagged offside.

A sloppy back-pass from Steve McNulty put Luke Norris in on goal for Colchester but Davies rushed out to deny him before Sammie Szmodics put the rebound wide.

Just before the break, Tranmere's greater endeavour paid off when Norwood collected the ball on the edge of the box and produced a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

But Colchester eventually equalised on the hour mark when Brennan Dickenson's corner was punched down by Davies into the path of Pell who was able to steer the ball home.