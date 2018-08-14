Tranmere 1-3 Walsall: Saddlers untroubled by Rovers

Walsall reached the second round of the Carabao Cup after securing a hard-fought 3-1 victory over League Two Tranmere.

Rovers provided stiff opposition for their League One guests but a goal from Morgan Ferrier gave the Saddlers a half-time lead.

Josh Ginnelly and Zeli Ismail increased Walsall's advantage after the break before Larnell Cole grabbed a consolation for the hosts late on.

A number of long-range efforts from Ollie Banks saw Rovers go close in the opening period before Cole Stockton headed just wide.

But Walsall took the lead when Ferrier got the better of Mark Ellis after 28 minutes and drilled the ball under Shamal George.

That lead was doubled shortly past the hour when a cross was headed away by Harvey Gilmour into the path of Ginelly, who smashed the ball home.

And three minutes later the Saddlers made it three when Ismail stroked the ball into the far corner of the net.

Cole smashed one home for Tranmere 12 minutes from time but it was too little, too late.