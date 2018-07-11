Paper Talk
- Nabil Fekir has made clear to Lyon's owner he still wants a move to Liverpool.
- Liverpool face competition from Lazio for Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri.
- Everton are trying to push through a £21m deal for Barcelona's Colombia defender Yerry Mina.
- Sporting Lisbon have filed paperwork with FIFA calling for Wolves to pay them £48m for goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
- Chelsea believe bringing in Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will persuade Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Willian to stay.
- Nottingham Forest starlet Matthew Bondswell has rejected Manchester United and Liverpool to join RB Leipzig.
- Jose Mourinho has booked his Manchester United squad in for double sessions this week at the start of a brutal pre-season training regime.
- Fulham's shock swoop for Jean-Michael Seri could be completed in the next 24 hours.
- Southampton are willing to fund the bulk of Fraser Forster's £65,000-a-week wages to loan out the former England 'keeper.
- Bournemouth have been warned they will not land Leganes defender Diego Rico for less than his £17.5m release clause.
- West Ham have been granted a work permit for Felipe Anderson as they prepare to smash their transfer record in a deal worth in the region of £40m.
- Hugo Lloris believes France have developed into a "complete" team as the World Cup finalists hit back at Belgium jibes that they are an "anti-football" side.
- Crystal Palace are weighing up a £15m bid for Michail Antonio as they consider the sale of Andros Townsend to Newcastle.
- Claude Puel is ready to make a renewed £10m bid for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts after Riyad Mahrez's £60m club-record sale.
- Rangers could make a move for Iran's World Cup roly-poly throw-in taker Milad Mohammadi.
- Steven Caulker is fighting for his future at Dundee after being sent home from their Portuguese training camp.
- Neil Lennon has blasted the SFA for robbing him of Scotland U21 star Ryan Porteous.
Hot Topic
Palace considering Antonio bid
Crystal Palace are keen to sign West Ham winger Michail Antonio and are considering a bid of £15m.
Transfer Centre News
Barcelona make second Willian bid
Barcelona have tabled a second bid - believed to be worth up to £53m - for Chelsea winger Willian, Sky Sports News understands.
12/07/18 3:20pm
Trabzonspor keen on Watford's Amrabat
Trabzonspor are interested in signing Watford winger Nordin Amrabat on loan, according to Sky sources.
12/07/18 12:50pm
Bradshaw considers transfer request
Tom Bradshaw is considering handing in a transfer request in order to force through his exit from Barnsley, according to Sky sources.
12/07/18 12:30pm
