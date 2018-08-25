La Liga round-up: Ousmane Dembele scores only goal as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal as Barcelona overcame a late scare to win 1-0 at Real Valladolid.

Dembele's second-half strike made it two wins from as many games for the reigning La Liga champions, who had to work hard to overcome a side promoted from Spain's second tier last season.

Valladolid thought they had claimed a late equaliser, only for Keko's strike to be disallowed for offside after VAR was consulted.

Barca broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Sergi Roberto's knockdown fell to Dembele, who found the far-left corner from close range.

Luis Suarez had a goal disallowed for offside in the closing stages as Ernesto Valverde's men failed to kill the game off, and they were almost punished only for the technology to show Keko was narrowly offside as he headed in from close range.

Atletico Madrid earlier earned their first win of the campaign as they saw off Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Antoine Griezmann struck in the 63rd minute to earn the hosts all three points.

Atletico, who had been held at Valencia in their opener, were frustrated in the first half before Griezmann broke the deadlock. The World Cup winner poked in from close range after Stefan Savic had flicked on a corner.

But Atletico had goalkeeper Jan Oblak to thank for their victory after the Slovenian made a number of fine saves, including one to deny substitute Sergio Moreno in the closing stages.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Alaves and Real Betis both remained winless after they drew 0-0 at Mendizorrotza.