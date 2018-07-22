Vissel Kobe 0-3 Shonan Bellmare: Andres Iniesta's debut ends in defeat

Andres Iniesta came off the bench against Shonan Bellmare

Andres Iniesta's J-League debut ended in a disappointing defeat on Sunday as Vissel Kobe lost 3-0 at home to Shonan Bellmare.

The former Barcelona midfielder was only named as a substitute but came off the bench just before the hour mark, with his team already behind following goals from Keisuke Saka and Mitsuki Saito.

Iniesta was unable to inspire a comeback and Shunsuke Kikuchi soon added a third goal for the visitors.

Iniesta announced his decision to leave Barcelona back in April

Iniesta played 31 minutes in Vissel Kobe's 3-0 defeat

The World Cup winner, 34, had fans off their seats late on when a left-foot volley from the edge of the penalty area flew narrowly wide.

Iniesta only arrived in Japan this week and could be in line for his full debut when Vissel host Kashiwa Reysol next weekend.