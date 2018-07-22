Other matches

Sun 22nd July

  • Nagoya Grampus Eight 0 0 10:00 Sanfrecce Hiroshima FT
  • Vissel Kobe 0 3 10:00 Shonan Bellmare FT
  • Kashima Antlers 6 2 10:30 Kashiwa Reysol FT
  • FC Tokyo 5 2 11:00 Yokohama F. Marinos FT
  • Gamba Osaka 1 2 11:00 Shimizu S-Pulse FT
  • Sagan Tosu 0 1 11:00 Vegalta Sendai FT

Japanese J League

  • Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare
  • 10:00am Sunday 22nd July
  • Kobe Wing Stadium  
FT

Vissel Kobe 0

Shonan Bellmare 3

Report

Vissel Kobe 0-3 Shonan Bellmare: Andres Iniesta's debut ends in defeat

Last Updated: 22/07/18 2:40pm

Andres Iniesta came off the bench against Shonan Bellmare
Andres Iniesta's J-League debut ended in a disappointing defeat on Sunday as Vissel Kobe lost 3-0 at home to Shonan Bellmare.

The former Barcelona midfielder was only named as a substitute but came off the bench just before the hour mark, with his team already behind following goals from Keisuke Saka and Mitsuki Saito.

Iniesta was unable to inspire a comeback and Shunsuke Kikuchi soon added a third goal for the visitors.

Iniesta announced his decision to leave Barcelona back in April
Iniesta played 31 minutes in Vissel Kobe's 3-0 defeat
The World Cup winner, 34, had fans off their seats late on when a left-foot volley from the edge of the penalty area flew narrowly wide.

Iniesta only arrived in Japan this week and could be in line for his full debut when Vissel host Kashiwa Reysol next weekend.

Iniesta applauds the fans after his side's defeat
