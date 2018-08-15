Wycombe 1-1 Northampton (7-6 on pens): El-Abd decides tie from the spot

3:49 Wycombe 1-1 Northampton (7-6 pens) Wycombe 1-1 Northampton (7-6 pens)

Adam El-Abd scored the decisive penalty as Wycombe beat Northampton 7-6 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup first round.

Randell Williams scored his first goal since re-signing for the Chairboys on loan, but Northampton substitute Sam Hoskins equalised for the visitors with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Northampton's Ash Taylor had a penalty saved in normal time and Jordan Turnbull was also denied by Yves Makabu-Makalambay in the shootout as Wycombe won their first League Cup tie since 2011.

After Wycombe had the better of a goalless first half, the deadlock was broken five minutes after the break. Williams burst forward and found Craig Mackail-Smith, whose return cross was headed home by Williams.

Northampton looked toothless for long periods but were handed a lifeline late on when Jack Bridge was brought down in the box, but skipper Taylor saw his spot-kick saved.

They did draw level two minutes later when the ball deflected into the path of substitute Hoskins, who tucked the ball home.

The sides exchanged misses in the shootout, with Hoskins hitting a post and Mackail-Smith blazing over, but after Turnbull's effort was saved, El-Abd stepped up to win the tie for Wycombe.