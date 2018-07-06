Golf and GAA stars face off in Irish Open challenge

1:29 Michael Murphy and Kieran Donaghy were given a golf masterclass at the Irish Open by Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry as the two sports combined Michael Murphy and Kieran Donaghy were given a golf masterclass at the Irish Open by Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry as the two sports combined

With the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open taking place in Ballyliffin, Co Donegal this week, interest around the country is huge as Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy head the home challenge. Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are also in contention, as they aim to reel in the leaders in the coming days.

However, Lowry and Dunne didn't have their entire focus on golf this week, as they took time out of their busy schedule to engage in a GAA challenge with Gaelic football stars Michael Murphy and Kieran Donaghy.

Home favourite Murphy, who recently captained Donegal to the Ulster title, looked comfortable with a golf club in his hand, as did Kerry veteran Donaghy.

However, neither the pros nor the GAA stars were able to hit the target, hanging down from a goal-post. They then switched their attention to kicking a Gaelic football, but suffered the same fate as the target went untouched.

Nonetheless, Lowry certainly has impressive technique - enough to interest the Offaly senior footballers perhaps?

