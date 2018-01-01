Golf
STAT ATTACK
Tiger does in fact drop his first shot of the day as his par putt from the fringe takes a hop to the right before running by the cup. He has to settle for the par and drops back to 10 under.
Meanwhile, it is back-to-back bogeys for Brooks Koepka after he was short in two, having found the rough off the tee, at the par four fifth. We now have a share of the lead between Koepka and defending champion Thomas.
Fowler shows how tricky green reading can be by leaving his birdie look at the fifth some 20 feet short of the target. Down at the eighth, Thomas hooks his approach in to thick grass.
Pieters holes a birdie putt from just off the 11th green to get to nine under.
From a downslope in the greenside bunker at the par-three fifth, Woods' ball runs past the pin and scuttles into the fringe.
The American is yet to drop a shot since the fifth on Saturday but he'll be hard pushed to keep that going.
Koepka meanwhile has found the first cut of rough at the fifth. All the while Justin Thomas is playing steady golf and sits one off the lead, having picked up three shots in his opening seven holes.
Cabrera Bello and Hatton have both picked up a further gain at the par five 17th to move to nine-under. That leaves the pair in a share for fourth place.
The European duo began their round at three under but have both made six birdies without any dropped shots.
Justin Rose bounces back from his blemish at the 12th to hole a winding eight footer at the next and get back to eight under for the week, which sees him within four of the lead. That man loves a Sunday charge up a major leaderboard.
As things stand, 20 players are split by just five strokes.
Movement at the top of the leaderboard!
Koepka's par putt at the fourth slides by on the left hand side and suddenly, having led by three, he is just one clear.
Woods managed to save his par at the fifth despite finding a greenside bunker with his second from off the fairway. His short game ability enabled him to stay firmly in the hunt.
Matt Wallace made a huge name for himself among the American crowds with a hole in one - his first as a professional - and today he has made an eagle at the par four 11th to get to six-under.
Defending champion Justin Thomas is Koepka's nearest challenger after the American picks up his third birdie of the day at the seventh to get within two of his compatriot.
News of the European duo Hatton and Cabrera Bello and their birdie feast has slowed down over the closing stretch but just as I say that the Spaniard dials in a great approach shot to the 17th. If he drains it from three feet he will move to nine-under and in a share for fourth spot.
Former champion Martin Kaymer closes his final round of the day with a par to settle for a three-under 67.
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has found trouble with the driver off the tee at the fifth. His ball scuttles off the trees and onto the spectator walkway. Work to do from off the fairway as was the case at the fourth where he found a bunker.
First dropped shot of the day for Gary Woodland at the fourth. Playing partner Tiger keeps the train on track with a downhill left-to-right par putt. He stays at 10-under and within three of Koepka.
Fantastic save after an errant tee shot. He makes his way to the fifth tee looking slightly relieved to maintain the early momentum.
Another player to get out of jail is Justin Thomas at the par three sixth with the aid of a good chip and run from behind the green. The defending champion is also at 10 under.
OLYMPIAN ON THE COURSE
Michael Phelps is known to be a keen golfer and has played in the Dunhill Links Championship before. Well the most decorated Olympian of all time is enjoying the final round at Bellerive.
ON THE COURSE
Koepka guides home a five-footer to save par at the second, as Woods pitches his third shot at the fifth close to the target and leaves himself a chance to avoid a bogey.
Elsewhere, McIlroy bogeys the last to end the day level-par. Another disappointing major week for the Northern Irishman.
JT'S LATEST BIRDIE
OUT AND ABOUT
Koepka finds the back of the second green in two, as Thomas attacks the fifth green and walks home the eight-footer for birdie.
Rahm's patience is being tested after a third missed birdie chance in as many holes, while Lowry burns the edge with his par-save at the fifth to slip back to eight under.
BOLD PREDICTION
LATEST LEADERBOARD
TIGER'S EARLY MOVE
THREE AHEAD
The Koepka lead has just got that little bit bigger, as the overnight leader tickles in from 12 feet at the first to get to 13 under. No such joy for his playing partner, who fails to convert his par save and drops four off the pace.
AROUND THE COURSE
Scott misses the opening green in two and pitches it to six feet, leaving himself an early tester to save par.
Rahm misreads his 10-foot look at the second and drags his effort way wide, as McIlroy coaxes home a birdie at the 17th to get back in to red figures for the day.
WOODS' STORY SO FAR...
AT THE THIRD
Tiger is certainly in the zone right now! His latest tee shot at the third is inches away from slam-dunking straight in to the cup, only to stop barely a foot from the pin.
A tap-in birdie follows and, all of a sudden, Woods is within two of the lead.
HERE WE GO...
Woods lifts his flat stick aloft as he firmly pushes home his close-range birdie at the second, lifting him in to the growing group of players on nine under.
Elsewhere, McIlroy misses a seven-footer to save par at the 15th and taps in for a three at the next to stay level-par for the day with two to play.
SUPER SUNDAY
TIGER CHARGING
Woods' approach with a tricky stance barely has the legs to clear the lake, but gets a favourable kick off the thick grass and spins back to four feet. It's another birdie chance coming up...
Back at the first tee, the final group are ready to get their Sunday underway.
Day walks in a 15-footer at the second to join the group on nine under, as Cink misreads his effort and pulls his attempt wide of the target.
Back at the tee, Woods' blow takes a big bounce left and clings on to the left edge of the fairway. It looked great immediately after the first swing, but that finished dangerously close to the hazard.
AT THE FIRST
Woods fires a cracker from the sand to within six feet of the opening flag, giving him an early birdie chance. Woodland two putts from the fringe to open with a par, as Woods' effort wobbles off the left edge and stays out.
HATTON MAKING GROUND
Tyrrell Hatton has enjoyed a run a three straight birdies from the 11th to move to eight-under and four off Koepka's lead.
The Englishman is running out of holes but at tied eighth is not far off a best finish at a major. That came back at The Open in 2016 at Royal Troon, finishing in a share for fifth.
Hatton is playing alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello and both the Europeans are enjoying fine final rounds. Between them they have made 10 birdies and avoided any dropped shots.
GO ON SHANE!
The Irishman makes a birdie-par start, two-putting from 20 feet at the second to get to nine under. It's the same fortune for Thomas, who fails to convert from a few feet closer to stay three back.
Lowry and Thomas both find the green in two and leave themselves birdies chances, as Rose holes a 15-footer at the eighth for a second straight gain.
At the first tee, the noise electric as Tiger Woods gets his final round off and running. The opening blow finds the fairway bunker.
STAYING IN THE PICTURE
"After today I feel good," Olesen said after a final round of two-under 68 in the PGA Championship. "Yesterday I felt terrible, I just didn't have the energy and my mental strength was really bad, but today was good again and I felt like I played some good golf.
"I have had the Ryder Cup question a lot over the last two or three weeks. I try not to think about it, but it is difficult. Obviously I would love to be in Paris and to play the Ryder Cup, but I have tried to keep the main focus on my game.
"I am trying to improve every week and hopefully I can go and win one of the next two events."
WHAT A START
After watching Justin Thomas stick it close at the first, Shane Lowry nails a 20-footer to open with a birdie and get within three of the lead.
Russell Knox makes back-to-back birdies from the 15th to get to four under for the day with two to play, as Zach Johnson kicks off his back nine with successive gains.
AT THE FIRST...
Crowds are gathering at the opening tee, where Tiger Woods will be heading towards in the next few minutes. The former world No 1 is four back, just as he was at The Open last month.
What will we see from the 14-time major champion today?
STAT ATTACK
OFF AND RUNNING
Defending champion Justin Thomas finds the right side of the fairway off the first fairway off the tee, as Lowry fires his iron down the middle of the landing strip.
Elsewhere, Cabrera Bello birdies the eleventh to go to five under for the day, while Simpson is two under through four.
THE WAIT GOES ON
Jordan Spieth will have to wait another year to complete the career Grand Slam.
The 25-year-old finished tied 28th last year at Quail Hollow and despite a four-under 66 on Friday and picking up two early birdies today he finds himself a full six shots off the lead.
STAT ATTACK
Victory tonight at Bellerive would be a third major triumph in 15 months - that would be a remarkable achievement.
Tiger did the US Open and PGA Championship double in 2000.
EARLY MOVERS
Rafa Cabrera Bello has hit the turn in a four-under par 31 to reach seven-under overall and five off the lead. At the same mark are Thomas Pieters and Webb Simpson who have both picked up an early birdie.
Ian Poulter is the best placed of the English contingent after an opening birdie moved him to six-under. Justin Rose is level par through is opening five holes and remains five-under for the championship.
WHAT ABOUT THE LEADER?
Brooks Koepka, who matched the tournament record with a seven-under 63 on Friday, fired a 66 Saturday to lead on 12-under after 54 holes, two strokes ahead of Australia's Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion.
It's the first time the 28-year-old American has led a major alone entering the final round. Twice in that situation in PGA Tour events, Koepka did not come out the winner, but he is confident entering Sunday's showdown.
"I'm just focused on me. I feel like, if I do what I'm supposed to, I should win the golf tournament," Koepka, who won his second successive US Open in June, said.
"I feel like I'm extremely confident. I like the way I'm hitting the ball."
WOODS PREVIEWS FINAL ROUND
Tiger Woods, chasing his 15th major and first since 2008, is well placed on the leaderboard as he was in The Open at Carnoustie last week.
The American, teeing off in under an hour, is in no doubt about what is required to lift the Wanamaker Trophy later tonight...
"Another low round. The golf course is playing soft, it's gettable, you have to make birdies. Look at that front nine," he said after his third round.
"Seemed like everybody was between 2- and 4- or 5-under par. That's just the nature of the way it's playing right now. It's soft, it's plugging, we're able to hold 4-irons, 5-irons, whatever we want, at the flags. Because of that, you have got to make birdies."
AT THE ELEVENTH
The par-four is playing just 294 yards today, with many having a pop at the flag off the tee. Matsuyama is the only player to have managed to make a two there so far, but the hole has seen plenty of birdies already.
WHERE'S LORENZO-VERA?
The Frenchman's tee shot at the 10th didn't go to plan...
If Jon Rahm wins today, he will become only the fifth player in the last 40 years to win a major at the age of 23 or younger.
Jordan Spieth was the most recent to do so, with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros completing the roll of honour.
DONE AND DUSTED
USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk's playing commitments are done for the week, finishing with a bogey-free back nine to card a one-over 71.
His attention can now turn to American Ryder Cup qualification race, with a number of the players in the field still yet to secure their spots in the top eight of the standings.
Dustin Johnson rolls in a 10-footer at the first to open with a birdie, where Justin Rose makes a two-putt par.
Who will win the PGA Championship this evening? Send your predictions in to us by tweeting @SkySportsGolf...
MCILROY MAGIC
McIlroy finds the water with his second shot in to the par-five eighth and has to take a penalty drop, although fired his next to inside six feet and convert his putt to save par.
The Northern Irishman misses the green in two at the next but makes amends by pitching in for an unlikely birdie. Quite an eventful front nine for the 2014 champion, who turns in 34.
ROLLING BACK THE YEARS
SUNDAY TEE TIMES
We're a couple of hours away from the final group getting underway at Bellerive, but there are plenty of notable names to come before them.
19:15 Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry
19:25 Stewart Cink, Jason Day
19:35 Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods
19:45 Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
19:55 Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
TIGER HAS ARRIVED
