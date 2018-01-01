Golf
Live Blog
PLAYER REACTION
HENRIK'S RYDER CUP RECORD
STENSON CELEBRATES PICK
“It means a lot,” Stenson said. “Some of the greatest
memories of my career came from being part of that European Ryder Cup team.
“To get that phone call and to be getting ready to be
playing in Paris is pretty special. I’m super-excited and I’m going to do my
best to show up with the best form possible.”
POULTER'S RYDER CUP RECORD
POULTER ON CAPTAIN'S PICK
“It’s an extremely strong US team, but when you look at the
European team on paper I get Goosebumps just thinking about it! I can’t wait," Poulter said.
“It’s everything to me, is the Ryder Cup. For me to know I’m
going to be part of hopefully another victorious team just keeps me going. It
has been a tough couple of years and that little gold trophy kept my heart
beating!”
CASEY AT THE RYDER CUP
CASEY: IT FEELS AMAZING
“It’s amazing. It has been 10 years since I last played a
Ryder Cup. I’ve put a lot in to this so to be confirmed to be part of this is
amazing team, I’m very honoured.
“I’ve played very good golf in the past three, four, five
years and put the Ryder Cup in the crosshairs and made it a very big goal.”
GARCIA'S RYDER CUP RECORD
GARCIA DELIGHTED
“It feels amazing and I’m very thankful to Thomas for believing
in me,” Garcia said. “It probably wasn’t an easy decision, but he knows what I
bring to the team.
“It has been a tough year, but I’ve been working hard and my
game has been coming along. I’m trying to be as ready as I can be to help
Europe win that cup back.”
BJORN ON HIS LINE-UP
"If I had written down 12 names at the start of the
captaincy, I wouldn’t have been far away from what I have.
"I know what we’re up against, but I’m confident we have a
group of guys who can do the job."
BJORN'S CONFIRMED TEAM
WILDCARDS CONFIRMED
STENSON CELEBRATES
BJORN ON STENSON
"He is a very good guy to have around a strong player. All four of them (picks) are easy to partner up with the other players among the first eight."
HENRIK STENSON NAMED AS FINAL CAPTAIN'S PICK
WILDCARDS SO FAR...
BJORN ON POULTER
"When he won on Houston, I though he was on the track to be part of this team. He does it on the big stage and is the man for the occasion."
IAN POULTER NAMED AS CAPTAIN'S PICK
BJORN ON SERGIO
"The one thing about Sergio is the heartbeat of the team. Not only is he a fantastic golfer, he goes out and does what he does in Ryder Cups.
"You need people that has been there and done it and been through it all, positively and negatively."
SERGIO GARCIA NAMED AS CAPTAIN'S PICK
PAUL CASEY NAMED AS CAPTAIN'S PICK
TIME FOR THE PICKS
Bjorn will be naming his four selections one by one and explain his choices...
EUROPE'S EIGHT QUALIFIERS
HERE WE GO!
We're live now on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News, as well as the Sky Sports website and Facebook page.
POSSIBLE EUROPEAN HOPEFULS
RCB? Poulter? Casey? Pieters? We took a look at the credentials of some of those options...
TEN MINUTES TO GO!
Get yourselves a brew and get ready for the live announcement show, live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event.
BUTCH ON USA'S SELECTIONS
"I think the first three picks were pretty obvious from the way they've been playing. DeChambeau has been playing so well, Woods has surprised all of us with how well he has played, while Mickelson won earlier in the season and had a good last round last week.
I think unless something really drastic happens at the BMW Championship this week, then Tony Finau for me has to get that final spot. He's No 17 in the world, has played well all year and would be the obvious choice.
FURYK ON AMERICA'S PICKS
There were few surprises when Fuyrk named Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as his captain's selections last night. Here him explain the reasoning behind his choices...
PAST IMPRESSIVE WILDCARD
EWEN ON POSSIBLE SELECTIONS
WHO WOULD YOU PICK?
Which four players would you like to see complete Thomas Bjorn's side? CLICK HERE to cast your vote from our shortlist...
WILL LE GOLF NATIONAL BENEFIT EUROPE?
RYDER CUP MOMENTS
On Monday, we kicked off our countdown of 25 memorable Ryder Cup moments from the past 25 years. Today's effort look back at a piece of McIlroy magic from Hazeltine.
IN THE STUDIO...
Andrew Coltart takes a closer look inside the studio where Thomas Bjorn will name his captain's picks. David Livingstone will host the programme, live from 2pm.
COUNTDOWN TO PARIS...
We're just over three weeks away from the excitement and drama of the Ryder Cup...
PLAYER PREDICTIONS
BJORN'S WILDCARD PLANS
We'll have to wait until after 2pm to hear Bjorn confirm his European line-up, but he gave an indication in to his thinking after the Made In Denmark on Sunday...
WILL GARCIA PLAY?
Sergio Garcia has had a torrid summer, missing the cut in all four majors and all failing to qualify for the FedExCup Play-Offs. Will his past Ryder Cup record be enough to get him a ninth appearance for Team Europe?
USA CAPTAIN'S PICKS
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were names as three of Jim Furyk's first four captain's picks last night.
It was a busy evening of announcements for Team USA, with David Duval, Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson named as three vice-captains.
Read the full story here...
ONE HOUR TO GO!
"BJORN'S SELECTIONS CRITICAL"
Will Bjorn side with experience or form when he names his four players? 2014 captain Paul McGinley has been speaking about the importance of picking the right players...
WHEN IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT?
Bjorn will confirm his four captain's picks in a special announcement show from 2pm, live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event.
We'll hear from captain Bjorn himself as well as the latest additions to his team, with the show also live on the Sky Sports website and streamed on the Sky Sports Facebook page.
BJORN IN THE BUILDING
TEAM EUROPE CONTENDERS
There are a whole host of players that Bjorn could turn to as his four options to complete his Ryder Cup side. Andrew Coltart has been assessing some of those possible picks...
DECISION DAY
Hello and welcome to live coverage from Sky Studios, where the final four pieces in Europe’s Ryder Cup jigsaw will be put in place.
Who will Thomas Bjorn pick to go alongside his eight qualifiers for Le Golf National? Stick with us to find out...
RYDER CUP ANNOUNCEMENT
©2018 Sky UK